Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 184,732 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,732 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 3.69% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $107,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 64,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

