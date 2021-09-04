Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes $9.81 Million Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 3.16% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IACC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,320. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

