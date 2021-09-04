Merculet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154,886.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $154,886.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00138244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00184555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.65 or 0.07843047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,069.66 or 0.99754469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00805560 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

