Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

