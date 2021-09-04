MetaHash (MHC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.54 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00141852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00167349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.92 or 0.08024779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.32 or 1.00345562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.40 or 0.00822746 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,935,940,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,765,848,858 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

