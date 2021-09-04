MetaHash Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $1.15 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,937,878,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,750,847 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.