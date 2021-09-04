Meter Governance Trading Up 13.2% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005216 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $6.07 million and $87,406.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.