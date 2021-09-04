Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $62.92 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00010483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $62.92 million and approximately $60,792.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,361,455 coins and its circulating supply is 12,075,081 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

