MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $379,644.79 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $379,644.79 and $15.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00107616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,140,131 coins and its circulating supply is 148,838,203 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

