Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Coastal Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 46.2% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

