Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is VeraBank N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.