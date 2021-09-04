MidasProtocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68,876.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $399,644.35 and approximately $68,876.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

