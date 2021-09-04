MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $45.22 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $45.22 million and $129,138.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00506294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.18 or 0.01031976 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,771,410 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.