Mina Hits Market Cap of $795.69 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Mina has a market capitalization of $795.69 million and approximately $80.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00007675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 207,772,357 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

