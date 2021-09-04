Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $6.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

