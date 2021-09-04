Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading Up 4.4%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF)’s share price was up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 260,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 284,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

