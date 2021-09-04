Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0040

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $7,862.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010685 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,687,031,594 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,822,027 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

