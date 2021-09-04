Minter Network Trading Up 13.9% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $9,213.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00095552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,683,777,182 coins and its circulating supply is 4,478,567,615 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.