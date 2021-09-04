Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $325.63 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00008312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $325.63 million and $93.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00139581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00165081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.98 or 0.07708007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,229.66 or 0.99683910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.00810197 BTC.

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

