Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $4.12

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00008232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $320.41 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

