Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $16.39 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $16.39 or 0.00032897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07850172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01001679 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

