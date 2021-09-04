Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $23.20 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $28.19 million and $54,646.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.20 or 0.00046606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00164413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00189210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.26 or 0.07747663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,791.14 or 1.00010207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.00989510 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,214,764 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

