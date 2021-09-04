Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

