Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.