Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 360,332 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

