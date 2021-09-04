Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,364 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

