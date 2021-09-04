Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

