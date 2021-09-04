Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in UDR by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.