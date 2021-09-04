Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

FAST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.