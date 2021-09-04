Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

