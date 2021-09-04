Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.