Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,633 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

