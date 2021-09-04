MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0044 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $518,494.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

