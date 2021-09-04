ModiHost (AIM) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $174,874.40 and approximately $13,088.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

