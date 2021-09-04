Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

