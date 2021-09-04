MonaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $106.12 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,786.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.95 or 0.07763111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00430114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.79 or 0.01411629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00137875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00632423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00609296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00382923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005947 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

