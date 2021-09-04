Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $25,590.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00606945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.