MonetaryUnit Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.51 million and $7,946.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00106192 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,859,993 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

