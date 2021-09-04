Monetha Hits 1-Day Volume of $510,751.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and $510,751.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

