MONK (MONK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,009.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, MONK has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $684,688.87 and $2,009.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009412 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

