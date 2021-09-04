MONK Reaches Market Cap of $820,931.56 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. MONK has a total market cap of $820,931.56 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009530 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.