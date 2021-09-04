Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG opened at $52.00 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

