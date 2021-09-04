MoonRadar Hits Market Cap of $334,121.73 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $334,121.73 and $3,656.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

