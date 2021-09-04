More Coin Price Reaches $0.0754 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $150,818.77 and $663.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

