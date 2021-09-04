Morgan Stanley Has $2.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

