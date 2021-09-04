Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 204,877 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.23% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $39,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $18.62. 42,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

