MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0112 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $95.95 million and $42.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,536,243,241 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

