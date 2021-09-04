MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $650.75. The stock had a trading volume of 238,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.81. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $659.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

