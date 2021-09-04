mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.58 million and $100,617.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,199.69 or 1.00345098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00638652 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

