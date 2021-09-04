MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $205.31

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €205.31 ($241.54) and traded as low as €194.05 ($228.29). MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at €194.80 ($229.18), with a volume of 100,772 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €205.31 and its 200 day moving average is €205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

